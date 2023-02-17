Ireland's Beirne to miss rest of Six Nations due to ankle injury

Lock Tadhg Beirne has been ruled out for Ireland's remaining Six Nations matches after sustaining an ankle injury in the 32-19 win over France on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Munster player limped off in the second half of the match and will miss Ireland's games against Italy, Scotland and England.

"Tadhg Beirne will undergo surgery today on the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday’s win over France," Irish Rugby said on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, Tadhg will ruled out for up to 12 weeks."

Ireland, who are top of the Six Nations standings, were already without Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy due to injury.