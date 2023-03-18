Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ireland's Grand Slam quest gets Biden's backing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ireland's Grand Slam quest gets Biden's backing

Ireland's Grand Slam quest gets Biden's backing
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland Captain's Run - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - March 17, 2023 Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park during training REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan
Ireland's Grand Slam quest gets Biden's backing
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland Captain's Run - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - March 17, 2023 Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during training REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan
18 Mar 2023 02:42PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2023 02:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ireland's bid to complete a Six Nations Gram Slam with victory over England has been given the presidential seal of approval, after U.S. President Joe Biden threw his support behind Andy Farrell's side.

Biden, who often speaks with pride of his Irish roots, hosted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at a St. Patrick's Day event on Friday.

While speaking at the event, Biden also introduced his distant relative and ex-Ireland fullback Rob Kearney, saying, "we've even got a few of my distant Irish cousins here today...

"Rob stand up. I want to see you after this, pal. You know, Rob, I expect, we know, and this is no offence to anyone in the room, who we are rooting for in the Grand Slam match between Ireland and England."

In 2016, after Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time, Biden tweeted: "Congrats to cousin @KearneyRob on behalf of the Bidens. @IrishRugby's 1st win over New Zealand in 111 years."

Top-ranked Ireland lead the Six Nations table by four points from second-placed France and will be looking to clinch a fourth clean sweep when they take on England in Dublin on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.