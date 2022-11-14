Logo
Sport

Ireland's Henshaw to miss Australia test with hamstring injury
Ireland's Henshaw to miss Australia test with hamstring injury

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - November 12, 2022 Ireland's Robbie Henshaw in action with Fiji's Vinaya Habosi REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan

14 Nov 2022 10:22PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 10:22PM)
Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will miss their match against Australia in Dublin on Saturday due to a niggling hamstring injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday.

The 29-year-old missed the 19-16 win over South Africa but returned for the 35-17 victory over Fiji in which he suffered a recurrence of the injury.

"Robbie Henshaw's hamstring issue will rule him out of this week's game... he will continue his rehab at Leinster," the IRFU said in a statement.

"The players who picked up knocks against South Africa - Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan - will be monitored across the early part of the week and re-integrated into training according to their individual management plans."

Source: Reuters

