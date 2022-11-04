Ireland's Henshaw ruled out of South Africa game, McCloskey starts

DUBLIN : Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Saturday's test against South Africa through injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union said, with in-form Ulster midfielder Stuart McCloskey coming into the starting lineup.

McCloskey, 30, will win his seventh cap since making his debut in 2016. A superb season so far has put him next in line to Henshaw, his centre partner on Saturday Garry Ringrose and the suspended Bundee Aki ahead of next year's World Cup.

Leinster utility back Jimmy O'Brien could win his first cap after being added to the bench for the opening test of Ireland's November series.