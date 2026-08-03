Ireland's Maguire returns for fourth Solheim Cup as a captain's pick

LONDON, Aug 3 : Ireland's Leona Maguire will play in her fourth Solheim Cup after Europe captain Anna Nordqvist named her wildcard picks on Monday for next month's clash with the United States in the Netherlands.

Maguire, 31, joined three rookies - Spain's Julia Lopez Ramirez, England's Mimi Rhodes and France's Nastasia Nadaud - as the captain's picks.

The Irishwoman is ranked 83rd in the world and has missed four cuts in her last six tournaments. None of the other three feature in the top 80 and Maguire was the top-ranked European not to secure an automatic place.

"I love the Solheim Cup, it brings the best out of my game and I love being part of the team," said Maguire.

Swede Nordqvist added: "Leona has proved herself at the Solheim Cup, she has a huge passion for the European team and her record speaks for itself. She is a player you want on your team, especially in match play, and I'm thrilled to pick her."

The biennial event will be held at Bernardus Golf Club from September 11 to 13, with Europe seeking to reclaim the trophy after the Americans won on home soil in 2024.

Automatic qualification for the team closed after Sunday's British Open, with two players securing places via the European Tour points list and the other six through the world rankings.

England's Lottie Woad, a rookie, joined England's Charley Hull, Germany's Esther Henseleit, Sweden's Maja Stark and Linn Grant, France's Celine Boutier, Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz-Madsen in that eight.

U.S. captain Angela Stanford will name her team after the CPKC Women's Open in Edmonton takes place from August 20 to 23.