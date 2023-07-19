Logo
Ireland's O'Sullivan fit for World Cup clash with Australia
Ireland's O'Sullivan fit for World Cup clash with Australia

Ireland's O'Sullivan fit for World Cup clash with Australia

Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Scotland v Republic of Ireland - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022 Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan celebrates winning the match to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

19 Jul 2023 05:47PM
Ireland midfielder Denise O'Sullivan will be fit to start her country's Women's World Cup Group B opener against Australia in Sydney on Thursday, coach Vera Pauw told reporters.

The Irish international was injured in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Colombia in Brisbane last Thursday, and Pauw removed her players from the field and abandoned the game due to what the Football Association of Ireland called "overly physical" play from their opponents.

A scan revealed no fracture in O'Sullivan's shin, and Pauw said she has recovered and is ready to go as Ireland play their first game at a major tournament.

"Denise is fit and ready to play ... she trained yesterday and after a full training today, she can play tomorrow," Pauw told reporters on Wednesday.

Ireland face the co-hosts in the sold-out opener before going on to meet Canada and Nigeria.

Source: Reuters

