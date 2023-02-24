Logo
Sport

Ireland's Ringrose ruled out of Italy clash
Ireland's Ringrose ruled out of Italy clash

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 11, 2023 Ireland's Garry Ringrose during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

24 Feb 2023 11:18PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2023 11:18PM)
Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will miss their Six Nations trip to Italy this weekend due to injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Friday.

Stuart McCloskey will come into the starting lineup, while Jimmy O'Brien has been named on the bench as table-toppers Ireland look to make it three wins from three.

Ringrose, 28, was in line to earn his 50th cap against Italy.

Ireland, who are already without Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy due to injury, top the standings on points difference ahead of Scotland after beating Wales and France in their opening games.

They face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday. They then travel to Scotland on March 12 and host England on March 18.

Source: Reuters

