Ireland's Robinson says he hasn't had COVID-19 vaccination
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 6, 2021 West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images/Peter Cziborra

06 Oct 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 11:18AM)
Ireland forward Callum Robinson said he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite contracting the virus twice.

The 26-year-old first tested positive in November last year and then again in August, which forced him to miss three World Cup qualifiers last month.

"It's obviously annoying that I've caught it twice but I haven't been vaccinated," the West Bromwich Albion forward told Irish media on Tuesday.

"Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it but at this moment in time I haven't been vaccinated.

"I know there are managers and people that will want you to do it, which is right in their way, but everyone has their choice and what they want to do. I wouldn't force people to do it, it's your choice and your body."

Coach Stephen Kenny said he is fully vaccinated and has encouraged his players and staff to do the same.

"I am not a medical expert but I do trust the experts and I do think it is better to be double vaccinated," Kenny said.

"But we're not in a position where we can insist on it and we have to respect individuals' rights as well. That is something that we have to learn to live with."

Ireland will travel to Azerbaijan for Saturday's World Cup qualifier before hosting Qatar in a friendly three days later.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

