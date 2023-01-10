Logo
Ireland's Sexton, Furlong expected fit for Six Nations kickoff

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup - Quarter Final - Leicester Tigers v Leinster - Welford Road Stadium, Leicester, Britain - May 7, 2022 Leinster's Johnny Sexton Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

10 Jan 2023 12:42AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2023 01:23AM)
DUBLIN: Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and prop Tadhg Furlong are expected to return from injury ahead of the start of the Six Nations Championship next month, their club Leinster said on Monday.

Influential flyhalf Sexton underwent a procedure last week after suffering a cheekbone injury in the New Year's Day United Rugby Championship victory over Connacht.

Leinster said British & Irish Lion Furlong has recovered from an ankle injury sustained in early December but had a minor setback in training last week with an unrelated calf injury.

Both players will miss this weekend's European Champions Cup games against Gloucester and Sexton will be assessed further ahead of the Jan. 21 clash against his former club, Racing 92, Leinster said.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on Feb 4 before taking on defending champions France in Dublin a week later.

Source: Reuters

