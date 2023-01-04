Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ireland's Sexton a Six Nations doubt due to cheekbone injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ireland's Sexton a Six Nations doubt due to cheekbone injury

Ireland's Sexton a Six Nations doubt due to cheekbone injury

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup - Quarter Final - Leicester Tigers v Leinster - Welford Road Stadium, Leicester, Britain - May 7, 2022 Leinster's Johnny Sexton Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

04 Jan 2023 12:28PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 12:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ireland could be without skipper Johnny Sexton for the start of their Six Nations campaign next month after his club Leinster said he had to undergo a procedure on a cheekbone injury.

Sexton was forced to leave the field after colliding with Connacht's Jared Butler in Leinster's 41-12 victory on Sunday.

Leinster said he would be assessed after having the procedure on Tuesday. Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on Feb. 4 before taking on defending champions France in Dublin a week later.

Flyhalf Sexton, 37, has said he is planning to retire after the World Cup in France this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.