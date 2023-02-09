Ireland's Sheehan ruled out of pivotal France clash

DUBLIN : Ireland made one change for Saturday's potentially pivotal Six Nations clash at home to France, with Ulster's Rob Herring replacing Dan Sheehan after the increasingly influential young hooker was ruled out through injury.

After following up recent victories over New Zealand, South Africa and Australia with a clinical week one win over Wales, Ireland face the only team in world rugby with a better record than them as France chase a 15th win in a row.

Sheehan joins fellow first choice front row Tadhg Furlong on the sidelines and his loss will be particularly felt in the loose, where his speed and power has become an important part of Ireland's attack and defence.

The return of fellow Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher to the bench will help soften the blow. Kelleher has not played for Ireland since getting injured against France a year ago.

Elsewhere Conor Murray is fit to start after a reported injury scare during the week. The experienced Munster scrumhalf was called into the starting XV at the last minute in Cardiff after Jamison Gibson Park picked up an injury.

Leinster duo Andrew Porter and James Ryan are set to win their 50th caps, and will be joined in the half century club by Dave Kilcoyne if the Munster prop comes off the bench.

Ireland team:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 26 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 10 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 48 caps

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 10 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 16 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 110 caps (captain)

9. Conor Murray (Munster) 101 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 49 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster) 32 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 28 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 37 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster) 49 caps

6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 90 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 46 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 24 caps

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 18 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 49 caps

18. Tom O'Toole (Ulster) 5 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster) 69 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster) 34 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster) 8 caps

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster) 15 caps

23. Bundee Aki (Connacht) 42 caps