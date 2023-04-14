Logo
IRFU is not sexist, says Ireland women's head coach
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations - England v Ireland - Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 24, 2022 Ireland's Greg McWilliams before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

14 Apr 2023 01:40PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 01:40PM)
Ireland women's head coach Greg McWilliams said he does not believe the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is a sexist organisation after an unnamed player expressed concerns in a Telegraph newspaper report.

McWilliams, who was appointed in December 2021, said most issues outlined in the story were "historic" and defended the IRFU's approach to women's rugby.

"No, of course not," McWilliams told reporters on Thursday when asked if he believed the IRFU was sexist. "What happened previously, I can't stop people talking about ... Talking about things historically, we can't control external noise.

"It's an interesting article but it's nearly irrelevant at this stage. We're moving forward and we have a great plan, we've got good resources ... I absolutely believe in the direction we are going in and so do the players."

The IRFU has disputed claims made in the article in a statement to the Telegraph.

"Any objective observer would not come to the conclusion that the IRFU is not doing its utmost to becoming a more welcoming and inclusive organisation," it added.

Source: Reuters

