Irish captain could be fit to face France in Six Nations showdown

DUBLIN : Captain Caelan Doris could recover from injury and be available for selection for Ireland when they take on France in the Six Nations in Dublin on Saturday, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

Loose forward Doris is making "positive strides" as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, a statement said, adding that Jack Conan, his replacement for the win over Wales in their last outing last month, is expected to recover from a back injury that saw him replaced at the start of the second half in Cardiff.

Doris suffered a knee injury against Scotland last month in Ireland’s second game of this year’s tournament.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher, who hurt his neck against Scotland, and prop forward Tadhg Furlong, struggling with calf and hamstring complaints, will be assessed this week to determine their availability for the clash in Dublin.

Ireland won the title last season ahead of second placed France and the weekend match is seen as determining the outcome of this year’s title.

Max Deegan (loose forward), Darragh Murray (lock), Tommy O’Brien (centre) and Tom O’Toole (prop) were all added to Irish squad on Monday as cover.

Ireland also announced extended contracts for winger Mack Hansen and lock Joe McCarthy.

Hansen, who has won 27 caps, signed a new two-year central contract with Connacht and Ireland while McCarthy penned a three-year deal that will keep him with Ireland and Leinster until the end of the 2027/28 season.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)