Irish flanker O'Brien to retire at end of season

Irish flanker Sean O'Brien said on Friday that he will retire from professional rugby at the end of this season, bringing an end to his 14-year career.

O'Brien made 56 appearances for Ireland between 2009 and 2019 and represented the British & Irish Lions on two tours, to Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017.

"I gave everything I could possibly give and I will always look back with great pride at every time I pulled on the Irish jersey to represent my country, my county, my friends and family," the 35-year-old, who is currently with London Irish, said.

The flanker previously spent 11 seasons with his home province Leinster, helping them win four European Cups. He was also named the European Player of the Year in 2011.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)