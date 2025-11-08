Irish governing body to vote on call for UEFA to ban Israel

DUBLIN :Irish soccer's governing body will vote on Saturday on whether to submit a formal motion to UEFA requesting the immediate suspension of Israel from European competitions, according to an agenda of the meeting seen by Reuters.

The resolution, proposed and supported by some member clubs, cites the Israel Football Association's (IFA) alleged violation of two independent provisions of the UEFA statutes, including organising clubs in occupied Palestinian territories without the consent of the Palestinian Football Association.

The second violation regards the alleged failure of the IFA to implement and enforce an effective anti-racism policy. The motion would also call on UEFA to publish transparent criteria for the suspension or exclusion of member associations.

"HOPEFUL RESOLUTION WILL BE PASSED"

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A spokesperson for the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed the vote will take place. A spokesperson for UEFA said it had no comment on the matter. The IFA was unavailable for comment.

The resolution was proposed by one of the country's leading clubs, Bohemian FC.

"These are very serious breaches, important rules that are being ignored," Daniel Lambert, Bohemians chief operating officer, told Reuters. He said he was hopeful the resolution would be successful following lobbying of other clubs.

UEFA considered holding a vote early last month on whether to suspend Israel from European competitions over the war in Gaza, a source told Reuters at the time. That did not happen after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect on October 10.

United Nations experts called for Israel's suspension from international football in September after a U.N. Commission of Inquiry report concluded that Israel had committed genocide during the war in Gaza.

The heads of the Turkish and Norwegian soccer governing bodies called for Israel to be suspended from international competition shortly after.

Israel has denied committing genocide and described the report as scandalous.

Ireland's government has been one of the European Union's most outspoken critics of Israel's assault in Gaza. It officially recognised a Palestinian state last year and is seeking to restrict trade with Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

The military assault on Gaza has killed more than 65,000 people, according to local health authorities, and caused widespread devastation and hunger.

The conflict began after the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.