Irish jockey Murphy banned until Feb 2023 for multiple breaches

Irish jockey Oisin Murphy will not be able to ride again until February 2023 after accepting he was guilty of five charges including breaching COVID-19 rules and two positive alcohol tests, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said on Tuesday.

An independent judicial panel ruled the three-time champion jockey will not be able to reapply for his riding licence for 14 months, backdated to Dec 8, with 11 months handed out for COVID breaches and conduct prejudicial to the sport's reputation plus a further 100 days for alcohol breaches.

"Mr Murphy's breaches of the Rules were extremely serious, reckless and potentially incredibly damaging for the sport. They risked endangering his fellow jockeys and racing industry participants," the BHA said in a statement.

Murphy, who did not contest any of the charges, was also handed a fine of £31,111 (US$42,292.29). He can return to race-riding on Feb 16 2023.