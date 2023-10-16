Irrepressible Earl drives England into World Cup last four

MARSEILLE, France : Owen Farrell was the official man of the match but not an England fan leaving the Marseille Velodrome is likely to have looked beyond Ben Earl for the outstanding player in England's 30-24 World Cup victory over Fiji on Sunday.

The number eight was a bundle of energy and aggression and produced two lung-bursting runs in the final five minutes to earn Farrell the opportunity to kick a drop goal and penalty and win the match after Fiji had fought back to level.

Earl's influence was underlined by the fact that coach Steve Borthwick kept him on for the duration, shifting him to the flank after the introduction of Billy Vunipola.

"That is one of the best days of my career, I've not had a feeling like that at the end of the game, just huge relief," Earl said.

"It looked a bit shaky at one point there didn’t it but I think the experience shone through in the end. I was pleased to contribute and I can’t wait for next week now.

"After we played Fiji at Twickenham we got told we wouldn't get out the group, but now we are in the semi-final, one of the best four teams in the competition. It is anyone's game now."

Earl is an uplifting story as, after getting on the wrong side of previous coach Eddie Jones, he was frozen out of the England set-up despite starring every week for Saracens and being named the Premiership's player of the season in 2021-22.

Jones preferred the bulk of Vunipola to the athleticism Earl brings to the role and Borthwick also took a while to be convinced.

However, as a rare bright light in a dismal series of warm-up games the 25-year-old Earl forced his way into the starting team and has been superb at the World Cup.

"He's obviously growing and growing as a player but it's no surprise to me being his team mate for a long time now," fellow Saracen Farrell said.

"I've seen how hungry he is, how much he wants the ball when it matters. I've seen it for the club and we're seeing it here. I don't like to pick out individuals after such a team effort today but he certainly played a big part."