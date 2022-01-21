Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Irving fined over fan spat: NBA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Irving fined over fan spat: NBA

Irving fined over fan spat: NBA

Kyrie Irving has been fined after swearing at a fan during Brooklyn's defeat to Cleveland on Monday (Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/Jason Miller)

21 Jan 2022 04:50AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 04:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined US$25,000 for swearing at a fan, the NBA said Thursday (Jan 20).

An NBA statement said Irving directed obscene language at a fan during the Nets' road trip loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Irving, who played a pivotal role in helping the Cavaliers win the NBA Finals in 2016, responded after being heckled by a fan at courtside.

A Cavaliers fan appeared to taunt Irving with the remark "Kyrie, you need LeBron?", referring to Irving's former Cavs team-mate LeBron James.

Irving used an expletive when replying: "Got y'all a championship and you ... still ungrateful."

Irving has appeared in only a handful of games for the Nets this season after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

That stance means he is ineligible for Nets home games, but the club has recently relaxed its policy and allowed Irving to take part in away games.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us