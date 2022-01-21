Irving fined over fan spat: NBA

NEW YORK: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined US$25,000 for swearing at a fan, the NBA said Thursday (Jan 20).

An NBA statement said Irving directed obscene language at a fan during the Nets' road trip loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Irving, who played a pivotal role in helping the Cavaliers win the NBA Finals in 2016, responded after being heckled by a fan at courtside.

A Cavaliers fan appeared to taunt Irving with the remark "Kyrie, you need LeBron?", referring to Irving's former Cavs team-mate LeBron James.

Irving used an expletive when replying: "Got y'all a championship and you ... still ungrateful."

Irving has appeared in only a handful of games for the Nets this season after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

That stance means he is ineligible for Nets home games, but the club has recently relaxed its policy and allowed Irving to take part in away games.