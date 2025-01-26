Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Isak doubles up as Newcastle beat Southampton 3-1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Isak doubles up as Newcastle beat Southampton 3-1

Isak doubles up as Newcastle beat Southampton 3-1
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Newcastle United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 25, 2025 Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in action as he makes a save Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Isak doubles up as Newcastle beat Southampton 3-1
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Newcastle United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 25, 2025 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/David Klein
26 Jan 2025 01:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, England : Alexander Isak scored twice as Newcastle beat rock-bottom Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's on Saturday to climb to fourth in the Premier League table.

Southampton captain Jan Bednarek put his side ahead in the 10th minute, powering home a header from just outside the six-yard box from James Bree's cross.

Isak equalised with a penalty in the 26th minute after a tangle of legs and a lengthy VAR check. He put his side ahead four minutes later with a curling off-the-post finish, before Sandro Tonali made it three.

Southampton's Mateus Fernandes thought he had scored in the 84th minute, only to have his effort disallowed after another VAR decision.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement