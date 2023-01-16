Logo
Isak earns Newcastle last-gasp win over Fulham after Mitrovic penalty reprieve
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Fulham - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 15, 2023 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Fulham - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 15, 2023 Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Newcastle United's Nick Pope before it is disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Fulham - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 15, 2023 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
16 Jan 2023 12:12AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 12:31AM)
NEWCASTLE, England : Club-record signing Alexander Isak came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a last-gasp 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, with the hosts grateful for an extraordinary penalty slip from visiting forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Newcastle, without a goal in their previous two league matches, again struggled to break down their opponents in the first half at St James' Park, with Callum Wilson twice denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Those missed chances looked like they would prove to be costly after Fulham won a penalty midway through the second half for a foul on Bobby Decordova-Reid, following a VAR review.

However, as former Newcastle striker Mitrovic slipped as he struck the spot kick and hit the ball against his standing foot before finding the net, the goal was ruled out because he had struck the ball twice.

It looked like Newcastle would have to settle for a third successive Premier League goalless draw, before Isak arrived right on cue to head home the 89th-minute winner, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the north east.

The victory ensured Newcastle climbed back above Manchester United into third in the standings on goal difference, one point behind champions Manchester City in second. Fulham stay sixth.

Source: Reuters

