Isak hits hat-trick as Newcastle hammer Ipswich 4-0

IPSWICH, England :Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak bagged himself a hat-trick as his side thrashed Ipswich Town 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with two of the goals early Christmas gifts from the hapless home defence.

Isak and Jacob Murphy tormented the Ipswich defence in the opening 45 minutes to put their side 3-0 up at the break, and the hosts showed no signs of being able to stage any sort of a comeback as they slumped to their ninth defeat in 17 games.

The result saw Newcastle jump from 12th to seventh in the table on 26 points, while their hosts continue to struggle as they remain in 18th place on 12 points, two behind Leicester City.

Isak opened the scoring for the visitors after 26 seconds as Murphy attacked down the right and drove the ball into the centre, where Sam Morsy’s attempted clearance fell to the Swedish striker to smash home, with the goal given after a lengthy VAR check.

Having tormented Ipswich from kickoff, Murphy doubled the lead in the 32nd minute, receiving the ball from Anthony Gordon and taking a touch in the box before blazing his shot past Arijanet Muric, leaving the Ipswich keeper with no time to react.

An attempt to play out from the back in first-half stoppage time went disastrously wrong for Ipswich and the ball ended up at Isak’s feet for him to stroke home.

The Swedish striker then completed his hat-trick nine minutes after the break by firing into the net after more good work by Murphy with a sublime back-heel to set him up.

The Magpies had a late Dan Burn goal ruled out for offside, but it made no difference as they got their festive season off to a perfect start.