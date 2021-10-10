Logo
Isak nets wonder strike as Sweden crush Kosovo 3-0
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Sweden v Kosovo - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - October 9, 2021 Sweden's Albin Ekdal in action with Kosovo's Elbasan Rashani Fredrik Sandberg / /TT News Agency via REUTERS
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Sweden v Kosovo - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - October 9, 2021 Sweden's Dejan Kulusevski in action with Kosovo's Ibrahim Dresevic Erik Simander / /TT News Agency via REUTERS
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Sweden v Kosovo - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - October 9, 2021 Sweden's Emil Forsberg in action with Kosovo's Ibrahim Dresevic Erik Simander / /TT News Agency via REUTERS
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Sweden v Kosovo - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - October 9, 2021 Sweden's Emil Forsberg scores their first goal from the penalty spot Erik Simander / /TT News Agency via REUTERS
10 Oct 2021 02:19AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 02:13AM)
STOCKHOLM : Striker Alexander Isak scored a world-class goal to add to an Emil Forsberg penalty and a superb solo effort by Robin Quaison as Sweden cruised to a 3-0 win over Kosovo in their World Cup Group B qualifier on Saturday.

The home side took the lead box after a lengthy VAR review when Florent Hadergjonaj was found to have handled the ball and winger Forsberg rolled the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner in the 29th minute.

Kosovo thought they had levelled when Vedat Muriqi slammed the ball home from close range in the 57th minute.

However, the goal was ruled out for offside to the relief of a Swedish defence missing Victor Lindelof, who is at home due to the impending birth of his second child.

The 22-year-old Isak then brought the crowd to their feet just after the hour mark with a mazy dribble and shot, and from the resulting corner he picked up the ball out on the left and cut inside before curling an unstoppable effort into the top right corner.

Substitute Quaison out-muscled the Kosovan defence to make it 3-0 in the 79th minute and secure a win that leaves the Swedes second in the group on 12 points, one behind leaders Spain with a game less played. Kosovo are fourth on four points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

