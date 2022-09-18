Isak penalty secures 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth

NEWCASTLE: Striker Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot to earn Newcastle United a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in their Premier League clash on a frustrating Saturday (Sep 17) at St. James' Park.

After dominating a first half that saw Kieran Trippier shave the outside of the post with a free kick, Newcastle must have gone in at the break wondering what they needed to do to score after a flurry of chances were thwarted.

Joelinton went even closer, hitting the inside of the post with a curling shot and then he and Ryan Fraser were both denied by keeper Neto, who pulled off two superb saves just before halftime.

Deploying a tight five-man line across the back, Bournemouth's defence came out for the second half determined to shut down the spaces that led to those chances, and their plan worked admirably.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Philip Billing scored for Bournemouth in the 62nd minute, guiding home a deft volley with his left foot to briefly silence the local crowd.

However, that lead did not last long as Jefferson Lerma was penalised following a VAR review for handling Trippier's cross in the box, and Isak stepped up to slam the spot kick past Neto.

It was Isak's first goal at home for Newcastle since joining from Real Sociedad in August for a reported club-record fee of 59 million pounds ($67 million).

Newcastle's lack of penetration proved costly as they struggled to create despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, with Joelinton's weak stoppage-time header the closest they came to threatening Neto's goal again.

The draw, Newcastle's fifth stalemate in seven league games, moves the Magpies up to 10th in the table on eight points, while Bournemouth rose two places from 14th to 12th.