Isak scores twice as Newcastle end Nottingham Forest's unbeaten home run
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 17, 2023 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 17, 2023 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 17, 2023 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 17, 2023 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 17, 2023 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
18 Mar 2023 06:58AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2023 06:58AM)
Striker Alexander Isak netted a brace, including a last-gasp penalty winner, as Newcastle United ended Nottingham Forest's nine-match unbeaten Premier League streak at home with a 2-1 win on Friday.

Eddie Howe's team moved up to 47 points and now trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by just a point and with a game in hand. The Magpies head into the international break with their aim of Champions League qualification now within touching distance.

Emmanuel Dennis put Forest ahead in the 26th minute as they looked to extend their unbeaten run at City Ground, where they had not lost since September.

An under pressure Sven Botman tried to send a soft pass back to keeper Nick Pope but Dennis was lurking in the area ready to pounce. He beat Pope to the ball and chipped it into the net for his second Premier League goal of the season.

Isak restored parity just before halftime after Joe Willock's cross dropped behind him and he twisted his body to volley the ball off his shin and in off the far post.

Elliot Anderson thought he had put the Magpies ahead in the 64th minute but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review due to a player being offside in the build-up.

The result left Forest 14th in the standings, two points about the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

