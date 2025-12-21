Isak on target but injured as Liverpool hang on to defeat Tottenham

LONDON, Dec 20 : Liverpool ‌striker Alexander Isak came off the bench to score the opener in his side's 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday but suffered a potentially serious injury in the process.

Isak was introduced at halftime after a turgid opening period in which Tottenham's Xavi Simons was shown a straight red card and he slotted his side ahead in the 56th minute from Florian Wirtz's first assist of the season before hobbling off.

Hugo Ekitike doubled Liverpool's lead with a header in the 66th minute but Liverpool switched off and Tottenham substitute Richarlison fired home after a scramble in the area in the 83rd minute.

It set up a nervous finale for Liverpool and they had to endure nine added minutes as Tottenham sensed they could prevent a club record 11th calendar-year home league defeat.

Tottenham ‌ended with nine men after captain Cristian Romero was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card after ‌kicking out at Ibrahima Konate but Liverpool were left hanging on desperately at the end.

RELIEF FOR SLOT

Victory lifted Arne Slot's champions to fifth with 29 points, level with fourth-placed Chelsea, while Tottenham's fifth home defeat of the season means they are down in 13th place with 22 points.

"I think they had 95 per cent of the ball (in stoppage time)," relieved Liverpool manager Arne Slot told reporters.

"Every time we had the ball, we kicked it away or we threw it away, it was unbelievable that we couldn't keep the ball a bit longer. Again, wasn't perfect today, especially in the last 10 minutes. But in the meantime, we pick up points, and I see the team developing."

Almost a year ago to the day Liverpool came to ‍north London and won 6-3 in their march to the title.

But this time it was no Christmas cracker, especially in a first half in which neither side had any attacking spark with both goalkeepers untroubled.

The one real talking point came just past the half-hour mark when Simons went to try and close down Dutch international teammate Virgil van Dijk and raked his studs down the defender's calf.

There was no real malice in it but once referee John Brooks was invited to look at the pitch-side monitor the writing was on the wall for Simons who was given ​his marching orders.

Liverpool did not make the most of their numerical ‌superiority though and Slot sent on Isak to try to inject some life into his side for the second half.

It proved a 10-minute cameo for the 125 million pounds ($167.19 million) record summer signing. He started and finished the move that gave Liverpool the lead, slotting past Guglielmo Vicario from Florian Wirtz's pass ​but went down in pain under a last-ditch tackle by Micky van de Ven.

After treatment he was helped around the touchline to be replaced by Jeremie Frimpong.

"We'll have to wait and see. It ⁠is too short after the game to speak about it but it is ‌never good when a player has to come off," Slot said of Isak's injury.

FLASHES OF MENACE

Tottenham showed flashes of menace and almost levelled when Randal Kolo Muani burst into the ​area on the right and his deflected shot spun against the woodwork.

But Liverpool doubled their lead when Frimpong's cross flicked off Djed Spence and looped up for Ekitike to direct a header past the static Vicario.

Tottenham fans began to drift away in the closing stages but the hosts showed the ‍kind of spirit that has been lacking at home this season and pushed Liverpool back in a stirring finish.

When Van Dijk failed to clear a bouncing ball it fell to Richarlison to ⁠sweep a shot past Alisson.

Richarlison had another effort blocked soon after and Alisson was twice called into action in stoppage time to preserve Liverpool's lead and the visitors were relieved to hear the final whistle.

Tottenham's under-pressure ​manager Thomas Frank said he was proud of ‌the way his team responded to adversity against the reigning champions.

"(The crowd) almost sucked the second goal into the net," Frank said. "Unfortunately, it didn't happen. ‍That ​would have been an excellent comeback."

($1 = 0.7477 pounds)