Isak's hot streak continues as Newcastle beat Wolves 3-0
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 15, 2025 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their second goal
Isak’s hot streak continues as Newcastle beat Wolves 3-0
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 15, 2025 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their third goal
16 Jan 2025
NEWCASTLE, England : Alexander Isak scored for the eighth Premier League game in a row with a brace of goals as Newcastle United eased to a 3-0 home victory over struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon netted the third as Newcastle moved into fourth place with 38 points from 21 games. Wolves remain in the relegation zone with 16 points from the same number of matches.

Only four players have scored in eight successive Premier League matches, with Isak joining Jamie Vardy and Ruud van Nistelrooy, who both did it twice, and Daniel Sturridge, as the Swede took his tally for the season to 15 in the top flight.

Wolves had some bright moments and a goal by Santiago Bueno was disallowed for a handball, while they also struck the woodwork twice through Jorgen Strand Larsen. But their defending remains an Achilles heel in a season of struggle.

Source: Reuters

