Isaksen goal earns Lazio 1-0 win at Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy :Substitute Gustav Isaksen's goal earned Lazio a 1-0 win away to Atalanta on Sunday, which boosts the visitors' hopes of earning a top four spot in Serie A and leaves the hosts nervously looking over their shoulder.

Lazio move to sixth in the standings on 55 points, level with fifth-placed Juventus who face AS Roma later on Sunday. Atalanta remain third on 58, two points ahead of fourth-placed Bologna who host Napoli on Monday.

Atalanta had topped the table for a period in December during a run of 11 consecutive league wins, but the wheels have since come off as Gian Piero Gasperini's side have now won just four in the last 14.

The opening half was played at a sluggish tempo, with neither side able to muster a shot on target and little to brighten up a dull afternoon at the Gewiss stadium.

Lazio finally forced Marco Carnesecchi into a save early in the second half, the Atalanta keeper parrying away a Fisayo Dele-Bashiru shot from distance and minutes later his opposite number made a more impressive stop to keep out the hosts.

Sead Kolasinac pulled the ball back to Mateo Retegui at the edge of the six-yard box but this season's top scorer in the league was denied by Christos Mandas' reflex save.

The goalmouth action continued and Lazio took the lead nine minutes after the break when Dele-Bashiru headed down a long ball from his keeper into the area and half-time replacement Isaksen slid in to send his shot past Carnesecchi.

Mandas made another save from Davide Zappacosta's shot from the edge of the area as the hosts desperately chased an equaliser while Carnesecchi tipped away a Luca Pellegrini deflected cross to keep Lazio from doubling their lead.

Atalanta had a late chance but Marco Brescianini sent his header wide and the hosts slumped to a third consecutive defeat while Lazio returned to winning ways after three games without success.

The home fans have been starved for success in Bergamo, with Atalanta failing to win in their last seven home league games, their last victory dating back to December and their bid to earn a Champions League spot appears to be running out of steam.