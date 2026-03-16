Isaksen strike sinks Milan as title hopes take hit at Lazio

ROME, March 15 : AC Milan squandered a golden opportunity to close the gap at the top of Serie A as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Lazio on Sunday after Gustav Isaksen struck in the first half, leaving the visitors eight points adrift of league leaders Inter Milan.

Milan had the chance to close in on their city rivals after Inter were held to a 1-1 home draw by Atalanta on Saturday but failed to capitalise in a match that saw them struggle to assert control. The defeat was Milan's first away loss in the league this season.

The hosts pushed forward and Daniel Maldini set up Kenneth Taylor, whose powerful effort struck the crossbar in the 25th minute.

Lazio made the breakthrough one minute later when Isaksen broke free from his marker to chase a long ball down the wing before firing home from a tight angle.

Shortly after the restart, Milan's Christian Pulisic unleashed a shot from the edge of the box that forced Lazio keeper Edoardo Motta to save at full stretch.

Milan striker Rafael Leao reacted angrily after being substituted, with keeper Mike Maignan stepping in to guide him towards the bench as he exchanged words with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

“Leao was a bit annoyed because he had some situations where he could’ve had better service, so he was a bit angry, but these things can happen during a match,” Allegri said.

The visitors thought they had found a way back in the 75th minute when Zachary Athekame volleyed into the net, but the goal was ruled out after the referee judged that he had handled the ball while bringing it down.

FULL RESET

The defeat left Milan on 60 points, with Inter on 68 with nine matches remaining. Lazio are ninth with 40 points.

“What we absolutely must do now is press the reset button. People talked about the Scudetto after the win over Inter, but we have to be realistic in life,” Allegri told DAZN.

“We need to remember that the objective is Champions League qualification, otherwise we risk destroying all that we have built over the last six months.”

Deep into stoppage time Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri was sent off after a heated exchange with the referee as tensions rose.

"He sent me off because he gave six minutes of added time, then added two more, and I asked him where he got them from," Sarri said, adding: "I did not insult anyone. I used a strong expression and that is why I was sent off."

This season's surprise package Como beat 10-man AS Roma 2-1 at home on Sunday to move above Juventus into fourth place in Serie A.