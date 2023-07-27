Logo
Isco joins Betis as free agent
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Manchester City v Sevilla - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 2, 2022 Sevilla's Isco during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Craig Brough/File Photo

27 Jul 2023 02:26AM
Real Betis have signed Spanish midfielder Isco on a one-year deal as a free agent, the LaLiga club announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old's contract at his previous club Sevilla was terminated just four months after he joined the side in December, with then coach Jorge Sampaoli saying the former Real Madrid player failed to live up to their expectations.

Isco, who has 38 international caps, scored one goal in 19 appearances at Sevilla.

Isco left Madrid in May last year after nine years, winning 19 trophies, including five Champions League trophies, three league titles and four Club World Cups.

Source: Reuters

