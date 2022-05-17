Islanders name Lane Lambert new head coach

The New York Islanders promoted Lane Lambert to head coach on Monday to replace Barry Trotz behind the bench.

Lambert, 57, served as associate head coach with the Islanders the past four years. This will be his first stint as a head coach in the NHL.

"I had the opportunity to work with Lane over the past four years, which includes spending time with him on a one-on-one basis when he served as the interim Head Coach this past season," Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement. "In my opinion, he is the right person to coach this team."

Lambert won a Stanley Cup as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals (2017-18) and also served as an assistant in Nashville (2011-14). Lambert has been a head coach in the AHL and Western Hockey League.

Lambert tallied 124 points (58 goals, 66 assists) in six seasons with Detroit (1983-86), the New York Rangers (1986-87) and Quebec Nordiques (1986-89). He was selected in the second round of the 1983 draft by the Red Wings. The forward played in 283 games.

The Islanders fired Trotz last week, ending his run of four seasons with New York. He posted a record of 152-102 and was 28-21 in the playoffs with the Islanders.

The Islanders went to the conference finals in back-to-back seasons before missing the postseason in 2021-22.