Israel say football and politics must stay separate, after Ireland vote to fulfil fixture

DEBRECEN, Hungary, Sept 26 : The Israel Football Association said football and politics need to remain separate in the wake of Ireland players voting on Saturday to fulfil Sunday's Nations League fixture between the sides in Hungary.

The Ireland players delayed their pre-match press conference and training session after one member of the squad announced his intention to withdraw, due to his discomfort at playing against Israel.

Ireland are one of Europe's most outspoken critics of Israel's war in Gaza, and there have been numerous protests calling on the team not to fulfil the fixtures with Israel.

"What pleases us today, is that football has won," the Israel FA said in a statement at the start of its press conference.

"The separation between football and politics must be maintained, any other approach spells chaos and a dangerous slide on a slippery slope, leading to disastrous consequences for the game we all love.

"The Football Association of Ireland and the national team players did the right thing by recognising this, even if it took a bit longer than it should. Yet, it's better late than never."

The FAI, which voted in November for its board to request that UEFA suspend Israel from European competitions, passed a motion in favour of proceeding with the fixtures in July.

FAI CEO David Courell said the players would not take part in any further media obligations and would not shake hands with the Israel players before the game, in contrast to the Israeli statement.

"Flags will be raised, anthems will be played, and the players and coaches of both teams will have the opportunity to shake hands and respect each other," the Israeli statement said.

Israel captain Dor Peretz reiterated that sentiment.

"I think we are going to put out our hands and give that respect," Peretz said.

"If they don't want to shake our hands, that's okay."

ISRAEL FILE FORMAL COMPLAINT

Israel also said they have filed a formal complaint with European soccer's governing body UEFA over the two yellow cards issued to Saied Abu Farchi during their 3-1 loss to Austria on Thursday.

Abu Farchi was sent off after picking up a second booking for his goal celebration, where he used the corner flag in a gesture Israeli media said was a snooker-themed celebration, after initial media reports suggested it was a gun gesture.

Israel FA head of communications Shlomi Barzel made the announcement after reading the opening statement, and referenced an Irish snooker world champion.

"We contend that the first yellow card was incorrect and the second, which led to his sending off, was seen as a misinterpretation by the match referee," he said.

"Anyone familiar with Saied Abu Farchi knows that his celebration after scoring the equaliser was an imitation of a snooker player, such as the legendary Ken Doherty, for example."

Israel are playing their home fixtures in Debrecen and the FAI have not sold tickets to Irish supporters for Sunday's game. Ireland moved their home game with Israel, set for October 4, to Serbia in a match where no fans will be present.