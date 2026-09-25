Israel's Abu Farchi sent off after gun gesture celebration

Sept 24 : Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off after scoring an equaliser against Austria in their UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, following a celebration in which he used the corner flag to simulate a gun.

Abu Farchi netted a second-half header to bring Israel level after Austria had taken the lead at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

The 20-year-old ran towards the corner flag, grabbed it and made a gun-firing gesture as part of his celebration.

The referee showed him a second yellow card, followed by a red card, leaving Israel with 10 players.