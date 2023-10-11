Logo
Israel's Euro qualifier v Switzerland postponed to Nov 15 over violence
Flags with UEFA logo are seen outside of the Union of European Football Associations headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

11 Oct 2023 01:05AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2023 01:30AM)
GENEVA: Israel's Euro 2024 qualifier against Switzerland has been postponed until Nov 15 following the deadly attacks by Hamas militants, UEFA announced on Tuesday (Oct 10).

European soccer's governing body had already postponed all soccer matches scheduled in Israel over the next two weeks due to the conflict in the region.

Israel had been due to play their Group I qualifier against Switzerland on Thursday in Tel Aviv.

UEFA said it would confirm the match venue for the November fixture in due course.

"UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures involving Israel," it said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

