Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

ISU removes commentating duo over insulting remark
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

ISU removes commentating duo over insulting remark

ISU removes commentating duo over insulting remark

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada compete. (Photo: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

25 Mar 2022 12:55AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 01:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONTPELLIER, France: The International Skating Union (ISU) has replaced its world championship commentators after they made derogatory comments aimed at Canadian Meagan Duhamel.

Commentator Simon Reed called Duhamel, the “bitch from Canada" at the end of Wednesday's pairs event, apparently thinking his microphone was turned off.

Reed and his commentating partner, Nicky Slater, laughed after the expletive.

"There is no place for harassing and abusive language or remarks and behavior in sport and our society," the ISU said in a statement on Thursday.

“The ISU took instant action with its service provider to suspend both commentators with immediate effect and neither will cover any future Figure Skating events for the ISU."

Duhamel, who won two world titles with fellow Canadian Eric Radford before retiring in 2018, had criticised the duo’s commentaries on Twitter.

The world championships end on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

figure skating

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us