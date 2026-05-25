'It has been fun': Man City say adios to Guardiola after decade of glory

MANCHESTER, England, May 24 : Tearful Manchester City fans serenaded Pep Guardiola with chants of "We've got ... Guardiola!" as the Etihad Stadium turned into a tribute on Sunday to the man who transformed both the club and English football over his glittering decade as boss.

City's result in their season finale, a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, quickly faded into the background.

Supporters lingered long after the game for a celebratory send-off, with players and staff lining up for a guard of honour wearing shirts bearing Guardiola's name.

"I'm so nervous right now. Why do you love me so much? Why do you do that to me?" Guardiola said to the crowd.

"I never imagined the amount of love, it has been an incredible, tremendous honour to be your manager for 10 years. Incredible emotions."

Despite a thrilling late-season run that had City nipping at Arsenal's heels plus two trophies - the FA Cup and League Cup - Guardiola said he did not have the energy for another season.

Tributes at a sun-drenched Etihad included a vast banner proclaiming Guardiola a "Game Changer" and "History Maker", Catalan flags in honour of his homeland, and special scarves saying "Adios" and "Gracias".

One fan's sign read: "10 years ago u came, totally changed our game, now your leaving it's such a shame, things will never be the same!!! Love you Pep!!!"

Guardiola, so often animated on the touchline, cut a quieter figure than normal, hands tucked into beige trousers for most of the game as he gazed out across the pitch, seemingly lost in reflection as his decade at the club came to an end.

TRANSFORMATIONAL REIGN

When the ‌Catalan arrived in 2016, he was already regarded as one of the game's great innovators. What followed was something even more profound: a transformational reign that turned City from wealthy contenders into the defining team of an era.

And after Sunday's game, a montage of some of his best moments played on the big screens, set to the iconic Oasis song "Live Forever."

"Over the next years, wherever in the world, if you see me in the streets or here at Etihad Stadium, if you are a City fan come to me, and give me a hug, I will need one," said Guardiola, who will have an Etihad stand renamed for him, and a statue built outside the stadium.

"Every decision I took I thought was the best for this club. I love you so much. It has been fun."

Guardiola's 593 games in charge transformed the club and brought 20 trophies encompassing six Premier League titles - including a historic four in a row - and the Champions League.

The afternoon was also an emotional goodbye to City captain Bernardo Silva and defender John Stones. Silva was in tears before the game even kicked off, as he led his team onto the pitch cradling his young daughter Carlota in his arms.

"I don't think I will ever feel the same about another team in my life," Silva, who played nine years for City, told the crowd. "All the memories we have together, with my brothers, with you, the staff, this is a family. It will forever be my family."

Silva and Stones were given guards of honour by both teams in the second half of their final appearances for City. Guardiola hugged both, and wiped away tears with his T-shirt.

"To feel the love you have all given me over these 10 years, it's been a dream come true," said Stones, who had to pause to control his emotions. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much ... This will always be my home."

VILLA THE SPOILERS

There was little riding on the outcome of both clubs' final game of the Premier League season, with City already assured of second, seven points behind champions Arsenal.

Villa, who came fourth on 65 points, had already secured Champions League qualification and arrived buoyed by their Europa League triumph on Wednesday.

Antoine Semenyo put City on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute but Ollie Watkins, who was named on Friday to Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup, struck in both the 46th and 61st minutes.

Phil Foden celebrated what he thought was a late equaliser but it was chalked off for offside.

Villa fans did their part in the farewell, cheekily chanting "You're getting sacked in the morning!" at Guardiola, which drew laughter from the Etihad crowd.