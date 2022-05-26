Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'It is truly special' - emotional Mourinho revels in more European glory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'It is truly special' - emotional Mourinho revels in more European glory

'It is truly special' - emotional Mourinho revels in more European glory
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - AS Roma v Feyenoord - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - May 25, 2022 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League Final REUTERS/Florion Goga
'It is truly special' - emotional Mourinho revels in more European glory
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - AS Roma v Feyenoord - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - May 25, 2022 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League Final REUTERS/Florion Goga
'It is truly special' - emotional Mourinho revels in more European glory
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - AS Roma v Feyenoord - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - May 25, 2022 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League REUTERS/Marko Djurica
'It is truly special' - emotional Mourinho revels in more European glory
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - AS Roma v Feyenoord - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - May 25, 2022 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho celebrates with the trophy after winning the Europa Conference League REUTERS/Marko Djurica
'It is truly special' - emotional Mourinho revels in more European glory
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - AS Roma v Feyenoord - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - May 25, 2022 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League REUTERS/Marko Djurica
26 May 2022 06:27AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 06:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TIRANA : An emotional Jose Mourinho celebrated what he called an historic achievement having become the second manager to win five major European titles after Giovanni Trapattoni as his AS Roma side clinched the Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

Mourinho, who had previously won the Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA Cup, completed a unique European trophy haul as Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana to ensure he could add the inaugural Conference League to his collection.

That is five European finals for Porto, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Roma since 2003 that Mourinho has coached in and five times he has taken home the trophy.

"The great thing about my career is that, aside from the Europa League with Manchester United, doing it with Porto, Inter and Roma is very, very, very special," Mourinho said.

"It is one thing to win when everyone expects it, when you made the investments to win, but it's quite another to win when something feels immortal, that feels truly special.

"This remains in the history of Roma, but also mine. I was told only I, Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. It makes me feel a little old, but it's nice for my career."

It represented a fine end to his first season in the Italian capital for Mourinho, having steered his side to a sixth-placed finish in Serie A this term.

The Portuguese has no plans to seek new challenges, as he is already looking to next season with the club.

"Now I am staying, there are no doubts," Mourinho added. "Even if some rumours emerge, I only want to remain at Roma.

"We must understand what our owners, who are fantastic people, want to do next season, because this is history, but we can build a really strong project with honest professionals.

"Of course I feel like a Romanista, but that might be my way of working. I am a Porto fan, an Inter fan, a Chelsea fan, I am crazy about Real Madrid, I am now a Roma fan, I belong to all those clubs because we had these moments together."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us