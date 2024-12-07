'It was a joke,' Guardiola says after 'six titles' comment draws Mourinho response

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was only joking when he referred to winning twice as many Premier League titles as Jose Mourinho, after the former Chelsea boss said that he, unlike Guardiola, had won his titles fairly.

The Spaniard also said City were innocent until proven guilty, responding to Mourinho's allusions to their alleged violations of Premier League financial rules from 2009 to 2018, which the club has always denied.

Guardiola, who held up six fingers to Liverpool fans on Sunday, a gesture similar to Mourinho holding up three fingers in 2018 before getting sacked by Manchester United, had made the comment when asked if he could suffer a fate similar to the Portuguese.

"I hope not in my case... He won three, I won six... but we are the same like that," Guardiola answered.

Mourinho responded to Guardiola's comment on Friday, ahead of his team Fenerbahce's clash with Besiktas.

"I won fairly and cleanly... I don't want to win by dealing with 150 court cases," Turkish outlet Hurriyet quoted Mourinho as saying.

City did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Mourinho's statement.

Guardiola, speaking to reporters later on Friday, said he had no bad intentions when making the comment about Mourinho.

"If I have offended him, I am so sorry. But it was a joke. The fact is he has three and I have six, it is a fact. But the intention was completely fine," he said.

"I think both with our teams - he with Chelsea, myself with Man City - we can sit in the table with Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, right? For the many, many titles we've won. And I'm pretty sure sooner or later they will congratulate us."

Guardiola said there were many people around the world who wanted to see City at the bottom.

"We are innocent until proven as guilty. After that we'll see what happens, but it is what it is," he added.

Mourinho has taken shots at City before, saying in October that he was hoping he could add a fourth Premier League medal to his cabinet if City are stripped of their titles and United, who finished second in 2017-18, are awarded the Premier League trophy.

Chelsea, where Mourinho won his three English top-flight titles in 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2014-15, are being investigated by the Premier League for potential financial rule breaches between 2012 and 2019.

Fourth-placed City visit Crystal Palace later on Saturday.