'It was our best team display' - Ten Hag praises dazzling Man United

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag hailed his side's display in their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and said Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to walk down the tunnel early would be dealt with.

After having two shots on target in a dire 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday at Old Trafford, the hosts looked like a different side against Spurs, dominating the match from start to finish.

United had 28 shots - the most by a team in a Premier League match this season.

The figure was also the most that a team managed by Antonio Conte has faced in a top-flight game, in what was the 318th league match he has taken charge of in Serie A and the Premier League.

"I am pleased with the team," Ten Hag said. "I think it was the best team performance this season.

"You have seen today we are developing. You see how we want to play, we get better on the pitch every time. Spurs are a magnificent team so far this season, I said to the lads in the dressing room it was enjoyable to watch you.

"It was a squad performance. What we have seen today, we have 11 players who defend and 11 who attack. I am pleased with that. I will not say that I am totally satisfied. That has to be the standard at Manchester United."

There was one negative for Ten Hag as unused substitute Cristiano Ronaldo walked down the tunnel before the final whistle, seemingly unhappy at not being involved once again this season.

The United boss, however, did not want the incident to detract from their display.

"I don't pay attention today, we will deal with that tomorrow," he added. "I want to focus on this team, on these 11 players.

"Against this Tottenham, you need good pressing, good counter-pressing, from there you can create chances. So you need good pressing players. Offensive wise you need that dynamic. That is what Marcus (Rashford) brings."