It is what it is, New Zealand focused only on winning Champions Trophy

Kane Williamson is too long in the tooth to get dragged into the debate over India getting to play the Champions Trophy final in Dubai and the batter is focused only on the chance of New Zealand grabbing silverware after reaching the title-decider.

The 34-year-old scored his 15th one-day century, and Rachin Ravindra his fifth, as New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the semi-finals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

The Black Caps must now pack their bags for Sunday's final in Dubai, where India have played all their matches in the tournament because of their refusal to go to Pakistan.

"It is what it is," Williamson told reporters.

"You know, it's just not something we're really looking too closely at. It's about the cricket that we want to play, and we'll take into account, obviously, the opposition, but be nice and smart come that final."

Williamson and his teammates have already played India in Dubai during the tournament, losing by 44 runs in the final group match last Sunday as Rohit Sharma unleashed a four-pronged spin attack on a turning wicket.

"Obviously, we played India once there, the conditions are different," Williamson added.

"So it's important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear about how we're trying to operate come two or three days' time in the final."

New Zealand have an injury concern over paceman Matt Henry, who injured his shoulder against South Africa, but Ravindra's form since his return from a concussion sustained in a warm-up match has been a big plus.

"We missed him while he had his little injury for a while there," said Williamson, whose partnership of 164 with Ravindra laid the platform for Wednesday's win.

"But he just took a couple of weeks off and came back and is batting beautifully. Great to watch. Best seat in the house at the other end, for sure."

Daryl Mitchell also fended off questions about whether India had an advantage playing all their games at the same ground but thought last week's loss would have little bearing on Sunday's final.

"We've got some pretty good spinners ourselves," said the batsman, who scored 49 runs against South Africa.

"Look, the final's a new day. We'll adapt to whatever surface and conditions that we get on the day.

"We'll try and find little ways to win moments throughout that game and hopefully we can put some pressure on them and walk away with a white jacket, be quite nice."