Italian Alps to host 2028 Winter Youth Olympics

The Italian Alps will host the fifth Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2028, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

The Games will be held in Northern Valtellina, Trentino and Cortina, using existing venues that will also stage events at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

"The election of Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 is an expression of the IOC’s confidence in Italy’s ability to deliver world class, exceptional winter sports events," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

Seven of the 11 proposed venues for the Youth Olympics will also be used in the 2026 Winter Games.