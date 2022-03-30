Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italian Berrettini undergoes minor surgery on playing hand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italian Berrettini undergoes minor surgery on playing hand

Italian Berrettini undergoes minor surgery on playing hand

FILE PHOTO: Mar 16, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Matteo Berrettini (ITA) hits a shot during his fourth round match against Miomir Kecmanovic (not pictured) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

30 Mar 2022 01:14PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 01:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini underwent a minor operation on his playing hand on Tuesday following his withdrawal from the ATP 1000 event in Miami, the Italian world number six said.

The 25-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the year's first major in Melbourne, pulled out just before his opening match in Miami.

"My team and I have been speaking to medical experts since my withdrawal from Miami with a right hand injury," he said in an Instagram post.

"Following multiple scans and assessments we decided a minor operation was the best solution to ensure a full and quick recovery."

Berrettini said that the operation went "extremely well".

"My doctor and team are already discussing plans for me to get back on-court. I will provide an update as soon as this plan is finalised," he added.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us