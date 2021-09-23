Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italian club Genoa bought by US investment firm 777 Partners
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italian club Genoa bought by US investment firm 777 Partners

Italian club Genoa bought by US investment firm 777 Partners
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 16, 2020 General view as the players warm up before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
Italian club Genoa bought by US investment firm 777 Partners
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Heads of Serie A teams meet in Milan - Palazzo Parigi, Milan, Italy - May 11, 2021 Genoa chairman Enrico Preziosi arrives at the hotel ahead of the meeting REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
23 Sep 2021 06:29PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 09:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN :Italy's oldest soccer team Genoa became the sixth Serie A side to come under American ownership on Thursday when Miami-based 777 Partners purchased the club from long-time owner Enrico Preziosi.

The private investment firm is the latest U.S. owner in Italy's top league following the acquisitions of AC Milan, Fiorentina, Spezia, AS Roma and Venezia.

Eight of the 20 top-flight Italian clubs now have foreign owners, including China’s Suning Group at Inter Milan and Canadian Joey Saputo at Bologna.

Foreign investors see an opportunity to grow revenues by bringing their management expertise into the world's most popular sport, especially at a time when many clubs are struggling due to the pandemic and need an injection of funds.

777 Partners will purchase 99.9per cent of the club's capital, inject fresh funds and "assume certain related liabilities,", said a joint statement, without giving any financial details of the deal.

A source close to the matter said the deal values the club at 150 million euros (US$175.80 million), including debt.

Like other Serie A teams, Genoa, which ended 2020 with a 33 million euros loss, has been hit by the impact of the coronavirus, which put many clubs' finances under stress and left them looking for fresh resources.

"We are deeply honoured to become part of a club with a history, heritage and tradition as great as Genoa," said Josh Wander, founder and managing partner of 777 Partners.

"We understand and respect the responsibility we are inheriting; we want to preserve and protect the proud legacy of the Rossoblu by aiming for the best possible placing in Serie A."

Preziosi will remain on the club's board of directors, while Chief Executive Alessandro Zarbano will continue to manage day-to-day operations, the statement said.

Preziosi, head of Italian toy manufacturer Giochi Preziosi, took over in 2003 when the nine-time Italian champions were in Serie B. Genoa were promoted four years later and have stayed in Serie A ever since.

However, the entrepreneur had been trying to sell the club for several years amid poor results which sparked protests by the fans.

"The time has come to pass the torch", said Preziosi. "I have always said that I would leave Genoa only to a strong and reliable new owner".

In addition to Genoa, founded in 1893, 777 Partners own a stake in Spanish soccer club Sevilla, as well as UK basketball team London Lions.

(US$1 = 0.8532 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us