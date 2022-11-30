Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italian cyclist Rebellin dies after being hit by truck-reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italian cyclist Rebellin dies after being hit by truck-reports

30 Nov 2022 11:37PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 11:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italian cyclist Davide Rebellin, who won the Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege–Bastogne–Liege in a stellar 2004 season, has died aged 51 after being hit by a truck while training near Vicenza, local media reported on Wednesday.

Rebellin, who also won an individual stage in the 1996 Giro d'Italia, was killed instantly in the incident, which occurred at Montebello Vicentino shortly before midday, local newspaper Il Gazzettino reported.

The report added that the vehicle did not stop at the scene and that police were looking for it and the driver.

Rebellin, who was ordered to return his road race silver medal from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing after a retroactive doping test, retired earlier this year after three decades in professional cycling.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.