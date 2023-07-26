Italian FA to treat British, Swiss players as EU citizens

British and Swiss players will be treated as European Union (EU) citizens in Italy following a request made by Serie A, Italy's football federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday, allowing Italian teams to free up space to sign non-EU players.

Italian clubs are only permitted to register two non-EU players each season, a rule which remained in place after Britain left the EU in 2020.

"Players with Swiss and British citizenship are equivalent to EU players in all respects," FIGC said in a statement following a Federal Council meeting on Monday.

The reform will apply from the 2023-24 season.

The decision will be welcomed by AC Milan, among other Italian clubs, who signed English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Premier League side Chelsea in June.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma have had previously used the two-player quota following the signing of defender Chris Smalling and striker Tammy Abraham in recent years, with both English players starting regularly for the Rome side.