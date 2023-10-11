Logo
Italian football investigating Juventus' Fagioli for betting
Italian football investigating Juventus' Fagioli for betting

Italian football investigating Juventus' Fagioli for betting

Nicolo Fagioli (C) taking on two Lazio players as Juventus won 3-1 in September (Photo: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO)

11 Oct 2023 06:23PM
ROME: The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are investigating Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli over possible sports betting.

The FIGC told AFP on Wednesday (Oct 11) that they opened the investigation into the 22-year-old, who has one Italy cap and was voted best under-23 player in Serie A last season, in August.

Italian media reported that the Turin prosecutor's office had also opened an investigation.

Fagioli is suspected of using a variety of identities to place bets on illegal sites.

If found in breach of the FIGC's sports justice code, which prohibits professional players from betting on football, he could face a three-year suspension and a fine of 25,000 euros (US$26,500).

Contacted by AFP, Juventus declined to comment.

This season, Fagioli has played six matches for Juventus, who are third in Serie A.

The club have battled off-the-field scandals this year.

Last season was dominated by a fraud scandal and the club missed out on a Champions League place after the FIGC deducted 10 points.

French international midfielder Paul Pogba has been suspended since Sep 11 following a positive doping test and faces a possible four-year ban.

Source: AFP/nh

