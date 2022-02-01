Logo
Italian NOC president positive for COVID, isolating in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 12, 2021 CEO of Exor John Elkann and President of the Italian National Olympic Committee Giovanni Malago are seen in protective face masks on the grid before the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

01 Feb 2022 06:33PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 06:33PM)
BEIJING : Italy's National Olympic Committee (NOC) president Giovanni Malago has tested positive for COVID-19 in Beijing and is isolating in a dedicated facility in the Chinese capital ahead of the Games, the Italian team said on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old businessman is "totally asymptomatic" a spokesman said, but was isolating under medical observation after the test conducted at his hotel.

Sport gets underway on Wednesday, two days before the official opening of the Beijing Olympics.

Malago heads the organising committee of the next Winter Olympics in 2026 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Earlier, Chinese authorities said that growing COVID cases were "within controllable range".

(Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

