Italian police target 22 'ultras' after violence at Torino-Juventus match

MILAN, Oct 6 : Italian police have imposed supervision orders on 22 hardcore soccer fans as part of an investigation into clashes before the Torino-Juventus derby match in May.

The 22 are members of "ultra" groups from Juve and Torino who clashed outside the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin on May 24, the final day of last season. They are accused of throwing bottles, stones and explosive devices as well as affray, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nine police officers were injured as they tried to keep the rival groups apart. A 36-year-old Juventus fan suffered a serious head injury after he was hit by a tear gas canister during the unrest.

The precautionary measures, imposed in coordination with police across a number of cities in northern Italy, impose a ban on staying in Turin and an obligation to report regularly to the local authorities.

A further 20 fans accused of involvement in the clashes have also been given stadium bans.

May's match ended in a 2-2 draw. Juventus and Turin are scheduled to meet again in Serie A at the Allianz Stadium, the home of Juventus, on January 6, a national holiday in Italy.