Italian Serie B postpones two rounds of fixtures due to rise in COVID-19 cases
23 Dec 2021 11:25PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 11:20PM)
MILAN : Two rounds of the Italian second division scheduled for Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 have been postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at various clubs, Serie B announced on Thursday after a conference call with all teams.

The postponements effectively give Serie B a longer winter break with the season set to resume on Jan. 15.

Two rescheduled matches - Benevento v Monza and Lecce v Vicenza - which were called off last week due to COVID-19 cases will be played on Jan. 13.

The top flight Serie A has been largely unaffected as they head into the winter break, with only one game called off after bottom side Salernitana were banned from travelling to Udinese due to COVID-19 cases in their squad.

Serie A said last week that 98per cent of its players have received two vaccinations for COVID-19, helping the division stay relatively unaffected by the virus.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro in Milan; Writing by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

