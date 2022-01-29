Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italian soccer club Inter Milan sells high-yield 415 million euro bond
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italian soccer club Inter Milan sells high-yield 415 million euro bond

Italian soccer club Inter Milan sells high-yield 415 million euro bond

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italian Super Cup Final - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 12, 2022 Inter Milan players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

29 Jan 2022 12:11AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 12:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Serie A champions Inter Milan set a 6.75 per cent coupon to place a 415 million euro ($46 million) bond as investors asked for a higher yield to refinance Italy's top flight soccer club's existing debt.

Inter and its owner, Chinese retail giant Suning, have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Serie A clubs to play behind closed doors over the past season.

Inter said on Thursday the new senior secured five-year bond is to repay a 50 million euro revolving credit facility and to roll over a 375 million-euro note due at the end of this year..

That bond was issued in 2017 and carried a 4.875per cent coupon.

Both debt facilities were issued by the Serie A club's media company, which manages the broadcast and sponsorship business of Inter Milan.

Goldman Sachs acted as lead manager of the new debt issue, which followed a 275 million euro financing deal clinched with US investment firm Oaktree Capital Group in May to shore up Inter Milan's finances.

Inter reported a 246 million euro record loss in the 2020-2021 financial year.

 

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us