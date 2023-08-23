Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italian Tamberi wins thrilling world championship high jump final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italian Tamberi wins thrilling world championship high jump final

Italian Tamberi wins thrilling world championship high jump final
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's High Jump Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 22, 2023 Gold medallist Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi celebrates after winning the final REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
Italian Tamberi wins thrilling world championship high jump final
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's High Jump Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 22, 2023 Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi celebrates after winning gold alongside silver medalist JuVaughn Harrison of the U.S. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Italian Tamberi wins thrilling world championship high jump final
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's High Jump - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 22, 2023 Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi in action during the final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
23 Aug 2023 04:28AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2023 04:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST :Italy's Olympic champion and showman Gianmarco Tamberi captured his first world high jump title on Tuesday, in a dramatic finish against young American JuVaughn Harrison.

Tamberi, who famously shared the Olympic title with three-time world champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, cleared a world-leading 2.36 metres for gold. He missed at one attempt at 2.40 and then called it a night, his victory secured.

The 31-year-old Tamberi, wearing one green sock and one red, and his face shaved on only one side, leapt into the water hazard of the steeplechase in wild celebration with Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, who had just raced to gold in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.

The 24-year-old Harrison also cleared 2.36 but had more misses on the countback, and so took silver for his first senior global medal.

Barshim cleared 2.33 for bronze, missing at all three attempts at 2.36. The 32-year-old, who has the second best jump in history - 2.43 behind Cuban great Javier Sotomayor (2.45 in 1993) - looked in for a rough night when he missed his first attempt at 2.25.

His sharing of gold with good friend and rival Tamberi was one of the most memorable moments of the Tokyo Olympics. But the Italian stood alone on Tuesday, to the delight of the raucous Italian fans in the crowd, who chanted "Gimbo! Gimbo!" as he waved his long arms in encouragement.

Silver was a terrific result for Harrison, who in Tokyo became the first American since Jim Thorpe in 1912 to compete in both the long jump, finishing fifth, and high jump (seventh) at the Olympics.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

athletics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.